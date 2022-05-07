Child, woman assaulted in scary home invasion

A nine-year-old baby and a girl have been assaulted throughout a terrifying dwelling invasion in Melbourne’s west.

Up to 5 males compelled entry to the again door of a house on Raleighs Road, Melton, about 11.55pm on Friday, police stated.

The males, believed to be armed with edged weapons, assaulted a nine-year-old baby earlier than demanding cash and assaulting a 51-year-old girl.

A 16-year-old boy ran from the home to get assist.

The baby was unhurt, whereas the lady was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

Camera Icon Detectives are looking for to establish as much as 5 males concerned. Derrick den Hollander Credit: News Corp Australia

The offenders fled the scene after stealing a gaming console and a cell phone.

They are described as being African in look and could also be aged between 16 and 20.

Detectives urge anybody who might have witnessed suspicious exercise within the space or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online.