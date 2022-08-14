Children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire





It is unclear what number of youngsters had been killed within the hearth at at Abu Sefein church, however it was crowded with worshippers attending Sunday mass, Coptic Church spokesperson Archpriest Moussa Ibrahim mentioned. One priest was amongst these killed, he mentioned.

At least two officers and three civil safety service members had been injured responding to the fireplace, Egypt’s inside ministry introduced in a Facebook publish.

The assertion added that the fireplace began round 9 a.m. native time and was brought on by {an electrical} failure in an air-con unit on the church’s second flooring.

Most of the deaths and accidents had been brought on by smoke inside church school rooms after the electrical failure, the inside ministry mentioned.

Church officers additionally imagine the fireplace was unintentional, Ibrahim mentioned. Egypt’s Coptic group and church buildings have been a goal of religious-based violence and assaults traditionally, with persecution and discrimination spiking because the toppling of Hosni Mubarak’s regime in 2011. “We are in continuous contact with the local authorities and the Health Ministry,” the head of the Coptic Church, Pope Tawadros II mentioned, in keeping with the church spokesperson. Mariam Malak, 23, instructed CNN that she had left the church shortly earlier than the fireplace broke out. “I left the church after Sunday mass and was on my way to work when my mom called me, she thought I was caught in the fire. I turned back and saw [the] church in flames. I just missed it by only a few minutes. “Everyone who was there went as much as heavens, together with our father Abdel Masih, who lead the prayers this morning and a number of our households and mates. We try to establish everybody now,” she said. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi tweeted his condolences to the victims of the fire at the church. “I provide my honest condolences to the households of the harmless victims who moved to the aspect of their Lord in one of many homes of worship,” El Sisi said. The Egyptian president said he is closely following developments of the “tragic accident” and that he has directed state agencies and institutions to take the necessary measures to immediately deal with the tragedy and provide care for those injured. Egyptian soccer player Mo Salah, who plays for Liverpool and captains the national team, also sent a message of support to those affected by the tragedy on Sunday, saying in a tweet: “My honest condolences to the victims of the Abu Sefein Church, and my greatest needs for a speedy restoration to all of the injured.”





