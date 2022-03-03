Children should not be prosecuted for possession of cannabis, argues Centre for Child Law | News24

The apex court docket is listening to an software for the affirmation of an order on the constitutional invalidity relating to the possession and use of hashish by kids.

The Centre for Child Law needs the court docket to verify a Gauteng High Court ruling declaring provisions of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional to the extent that it criminalises the use and possession of hashish by a toddler.

The High Court had dominated that kids discovered responsible of possession and use of hashish is probably not incarcerated.

The Centre for Child Law needs the Constitutional Court to verify a Gauteng High Court ruling, declaring provisions of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional to the extent that it criminalises the use or possession of hashish by a toddler. The Centre for Child Law argued its case on Thursday. In 2020, the High Court ruled that children found guilty of trivial offences, together with the possession or use of hashish, is probably not incarcerated, GroundUp reported.

According to the publication, the judges had been confronted with whether or not prison penalties must be imposed on kids when, following the Constitutional Court judgment in Prince vs the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, the identical was not true for adults.

The matter began when 4 kids from Krugersdorp in Gauteng had examined optimistic for dagga at college.

The kids and their dad and mom appeared earlier than the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court, the place it was agreed that they’d bear diversion programmes.

It, nevertheless, later emerged that every one 4 kids had not complied with the circumstances of the diversion programmes.

The kids had been then referred to the Department of Social Development, the place probation officers assessed them.

It was advisable that the youngsters be subjected to a obligatory residential diversion programme for an unspecified interval.

The kids had been launched in February 2019 following a High Court order, which held that part 41 of the Child Justice Act didn’t allow obligatory residence for a schedule 1 offence.

On Thursday, advocate Morgan Courtenay, for the Centre for Child Law, informed the apex court docket justices the case was not about whether or not or not kids must be allowed to make use of or possess hashish. Courtenay mentioned the case was about whether or not it was constitutionally permissible for kids to be subjected to prison sanctions so as to stop and deter them from utilizing hashish.

Courtenay mentioned:

This court docket should determine whether or not the High Court was appropriate in its findings.

He added {that a} prison sanction couldn’t be justified when it got here to kids beneath the guise of prevention and deterrence.

He additionally mentioned that when a toddler was present in possession of hashish, the system that should cope with the kid was not the prison justice system.

Courtenay mentioned kids had no proper, like adults, to have hashish of their possession, but when they did, it will be as much as the “system to determine the reason for that and address the root cause”.

Justice Leona Theron requested if the court docket ought to take an identical train to what it did within the Prince judgment.

She referred to a paragraph which said that an grownup individual might use or be in possession of hashish in non-public for his or her private consumption.

Courtenay mentioned the court docket did not should enterprise that far.

He mentioned:

What we aren’t doing, and what the place is, is that we’re not authorising kids to eat hashish. That will not be the inquiry that we have to have, and an order needn’t be common to make provision for these sorts of eventualities.

But Theron mentioned it will then imply kids may be in possession of any amount of hashish for any objective.

“Not necessarily,” he mentioned.

“The law as it stands still criminalises supply and distribution and sale. If a child is found in possession of however much… then the child can be prosecuted for being in [possession of] that kind of quantity with the intention to obviously deal in that particular drug.”

In 2018, the Constitutional Court dominated that the private use of dagga by adults was not a prison offence, News24 reported.

“The right to privacy is not confined to a home or private dwelling. It will not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in a private space,” mentioned appearing chief justice Raymond Zondo on the time.

“The judgment does not specify how many grams of cannabis a person can use or have in private.”

That ruling adopted a Western Cape High Court judgment that the possession, cultivation and use of dagga for personal use was allowed.

The listening to continues.

