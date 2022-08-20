Chile seeks to sanction those responsible for sinkhole near copper mine
“We are going to go all the way with consequences, to sanction, not just fine,” mining minister Marcela Hernando mentioned in a press launch, including that fines are typically insignificant and the ruling have to be “exemplary” to mining corporations.
Chilean authorities haven’t offered particulars of the investigation into causes of the sinkhole.
Local and international media confirmed varied aerial photographs of the massive gap in a area close to the Lundin Mining operation, about 665 kilometers (413 miles) north of the Chilean capital. Initially, the outlet, close to the city of Tierra Amarilla, measured about 25 meters (82 toes) throughout, with water seen on the backside.
The Canadian agency owns 80% of the property, whereas the remaining 20% is within the fingers of Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp.
The minister added that though the nation’s mining regulator had carried out an inspection within the space in July, it was not capable of detect the “over-exploitation.”
“That also makes us think that we have to reformulate what our inspection processes are,” she mentioned.
In a press release, Lundin mentioned the over-exploitation referred to by the minister had been duly reported.
“We want to be emphatic that, to date, this hypothesis as reported by Sernageomin has not been determined as the direct cause of the sinkhole. The hydrogeological and mining studies will provide the answers we are looking for today,” Lundin mentioned.
“Different events that could have caused the sinkhole are being investigated, including the abnormal rainfall recorded during the month of July, which is relevant,” added Lundin.