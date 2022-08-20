Chile seeks to sanction those responsible for sinkhole near copper mine

The mysterious gap of 36.5 meters (120 toes) in diameter that emerged in late July has provoked the mobilization of native authorities and led the mining regulator Sernageomin to droop operations of a close-by mine owned by Canada ‘s Lundin within the northern district of Candelaria.

“We are going to go all the way with consequences, to sanction, not just fine,” mining minister Marcela Hernando mentioned in a press launch, including that fines are typically insignificant and the ruling have to be “exemplary” to mining corporations.

Chilean authorities haven’t offered particulars of the investigation into causes of the sinkhole.

Local and international media confirmed varied aerial photographs of the massive gap in a area close to the Lundin Mining operation, about 665 kilometers (413 miles) north of the Chilean capital. Initially, the outlet, close to the city of Tierra Amarilla, measured about 25 meters (82 toes) throughout, with water seen on the backside.