Chilean truckers rally against Venezuelan migration – Latin America News Dispatch

Demonstrators block the streets as they participate in a rally in opposition to migrants and delinquency after a truck driver was killed by migrants, in accordance with native media, in Iquique, Chile. Feb. 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Alex Diaz)



February 13, 2022



By

THIS WEEK IN LATIN AMERICA

CHILE: Truckers within the north of Chile on Friday arrange roadblocks to protest insecurity they attribute to undocumented migration within the area. The truckers’ union minimize off entry to primary roads round main cities close to the Bolivian border, over which migrants – notably Venezuelans – getting into Chile are recognized to cross. More than 30 flights to and from the town of Iquique have been canceled as a result of the street to the airport was blocked.

The protests have been sparked by the death of a 22-year-old trucker on Thursday throughout an alleged altercation with Venezuelan migrants. Police stories acknowledged that the trucker fell from a bridge. Three migrant suspects have been arrested.

There have been ongoing tensions over migration in northern Chile, with occasional stories of assaults on ad-hoc migrant camps in Iquique in current months. There have additionally been stories of violent confrontations involving regulation enforcement, migrants, and residents.

SOUTHERN CONE

PARAGUAY: The final ex-combatant of the Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia died on Thursday on the age of 107. Lorenzo Troche fought in opposition to Bolivian troops within the closing levels of South America’s longest-lasting territorial dispute (1932 to 1935) over the Gran Chaco area.

In 2012, Paraguay awarded Troche the Cruz del Defensor, a medal given to Paraguayan heroes of the Chaco War. Paraguay gained the vast majority of the disputed territory that right this moment kinds the huge Chaco area of western Paraguay.

Troche handed away in Ñemby, the town the place he was born, within the Greater Metropolitan area of Asunción.

ANDES

BOLIVIA: Ex-interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, declared a hunger strike Wednesday, someday forward of the scheduled begin of her trial associated to her de facto assumption of the presidency in November 2019. The trial started nearly on Thursday, but was postponed as a result of a technical criticism made by the protection.

Áñez, detained since March of 2021, is accused of acting against the constitution when she proclaimed herself president of Bolivia two days after the controversial resignation of former president Evo Morales. In a separate case, Áñez is accused of acts of sedition, conspiracy and terrorism carried out throughout her presidency. Áñez suffers from despair, in accordance with her medical doctors, and denounces the accusations in opposition to her as politically motivated.

COLOMBIA: More than 150 activists and lecturers wrote to President Ivan Duque on Tuesday to demand motion in opposition to deforestation within the Amazon. Environmental teams level to a pointy improve in fires lately as forests are cleared to make manner for coca fields, cattle ranching, and unlawful mining.

Burning has been most extreme within the southeastern provinces of Caquetá, Meta and Guaviare, generally known as the arc of deforestation, the place burning happens yearly in the course of the dry season. In a January memo, the nation’s environmental ministry reported the very best variety of warmth spots within the Colombian Amazon in a decade. While actual knowledge has not been released, The Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development detected greater than 1,800 fires in January alone, up from 65 recorded final January.

CARIBBEAN

HAITI: Factory staff at an industrial park started a strike on Wednesday to demand that their present wage of 500 gourdes (US$5) per day be raised to 1500 gourdes (US$15).

Police fired tear gasoline at protestors on Wednesday and Thursday. Some demonstrators blocked a primary street within the nation’s capital with burning tires.

A supply quoted by the Associated Press acknowledged that manufacturing unit staff’ salaries have not increased in three years. Statistics from Haiti’s central financial institution present that inflation has risen significantly in current months.

JAMAICA: The Jamaican Government introduced on Thursday that it might foyer the U.S. administration to exonerate Marcus Garvey, the early twentieth century Pan-Africanist chief, of 1923 mail fraud prices. The push additionally has the help of the Opposition.

A motion to pardon Garvey has gained steam in current months. Supporters embody the Organization for Eastern Caribbean States, which agreed to signal a letter petitioning the U.S. President Joe Biden to pardon Garvey. U.S. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke launched a statement of support on Feb.1.

Jamaica-born Garvey was a frontrunner of the Black Nationalist motion within the U.S. and based the short-lived Black Star Line to take Black folks within the Americas to Africa. Many have asserted that his arrest was politically-motivated.

CENTRAL AMERICA

EL SALVADOR: The authorities on Wednesday released a 38 year-old woman recognized as Elsy, who served 10 out of a 30-year jail sentence on homicide prices for allegedly aborting her being pregnant.

Elsy is amongst El Salvador’s 181 girls who suffered obstetric emergencies previously 20 years that the government has prosecuted.

President Nayib Bukele’s authorities lately launched three women in December and one this year in January; nonetheless, the nation stays one of many strictest nations that bans abortions even when there may be life-threatening dangers for the mom and in circumstances of rape.

The non-profit Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion led by Morena Herrera has been accountable for liberating 61 girls since 2009.

GUATEMALA: After the Thursday arrest of Guatemalan lawyer, Leidy Indira Santizo Rodas, the European Union and the U.S. voiced their concerns on Friday about Guatemala’s authorized measures in opposition to public officers recognized to take part in anti-corruption efforts.

Santizo was accused of obstruction of justice in connection with the Odebrecht case, however particulars of her arrest stay underneath seal by the Attorney General’s workplace.

The EU expressed its “utmost concern” noting that there’s a “social media campaign” in opposition to former employees of the Guatemalan Special Prosecution Office in opposition to Impunity. Brian Nichols, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, tweeted on Friday that there’s a continued “pattern of intimidation and revenge” in opposition to officers in Guatemala combating impunity.

NORTH AMERICA

MEXICO: In anticipation of a rise in migrant arrivals to Mexico this 12 months, U.N. refugee consultant in Mexico Giovani Lepri on Friday said that Mexico ought to think about alternate options to detention and asylum for immigrants.

Now, a prime host nation for asylum-seekers, Mexico has over 130,000 asylum cases of largely U.S. sure migrants originating from Latin America and the Caribbean. Lepri proposed alternate options that may enable asylum seekers to stay legally and acquire employment within the nation.

Many civil and human rights organizations all through Mexico and the U.S. expressed concern over the seriousness of human rights abuses against migrants because of the “Remain in Mexico” coverage began by the Trump administration and upheld by Biden’s.

US/MEXICO: U.S. local weather envoy John Kerry visited Mexico City on Wednesday to encourage further climate collaboration and clean energy discussions with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and different Mexican officers.

They mentioned furthering each nation’s economies and decreasing vitality prices for Mexican folks and companies, and lowering carbon air pollution.

López Obrador insists on favoring Mexico’s vitality self-sufficiency – a transfer supported by Kerry who supplied U.S. financial support and technology to enhance renewable vitality.

The two sides agreed to proceed dialogue for the implementation of their vitality targets by means of the formation of a U.S.-Mexico Climate and Clean Energy Working Group.