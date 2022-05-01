Chile’s Casa Macaire may be the ultimate holiday home

What lengths would you go to construct the final word vacation dwelling? For Richard and Rosemary Macaire, a British couple whose daughter married and settled in Chile, the space was no object — nor was cash, apparently. They crossed oceans and spent thousands and thousands constructing Casa Macaire, a stately seven-bedroom residence set on a 16ha winery in Chile’s Casablanca Valley close to the capital Santiago, one of many 10 “Great Wine Capitals” of the world. They added options like a heated swimming pool hid throughout the vines, a subterranean wine cellar and a miniature rugby discipline bordered by olive groves. They purchased a hill on a neighbouring lot so no one might overlook them and retained, after a lot horsetrading, Teresa Moller, South America’s most well-known panorama architect, to create an beautiful nation backyard brimming with lavender and chook tune. “The Macaires saw her work in a magazine and said we have to have this lady do our gardens,” says Guy Hooper, a buddy of the household, and a wine steward and author from the UK who has been dwelling in Chile for greater than 20 years. “Initially Teresa turned them down. She said ‘Sorry I don’t do private gardens any more’. But after they shared their vision of doing everything to utmost perfection, she changed her mind. It was Teresa’s idea to place the pool inside the vineyard instead of on a lawn as one might expect. It’s a nice little surprise.” Tragically, the Macaires solely spent a couple of weeks on the property earlier than the patriarch Richard died in 2010. Stricken with grief, his widow Rosemary by no means returned to the property and gave it to her kids. Casa Macaire was used intermittently by pals within the decade that adopted, although largely it remained vacant till 2017 when it was became a guesthouse. “We chose the word ‘guesthouse’ because we wanted to keep it simple,” says Guy, who moonlights because the property’s supervisor. “Only four people work here, looking after the house, garden and vineyard. If guests want more staff — maids, a butler, chauffeur, we can get them that. But we’re not a hotel.”

Casa Macaire is an old school household vacation dwelling the place all the pieces has been performed in good style. Like the mannequin ship in a bottle resting on the mahogany desk within the studying room; the grandfather clock within the hallway; and child crib within the kids’s room that was repurposed from an outdated mining cart. “You’ll notice there are no televisions in the bedrooms,” Guy says. “That’s because this is the kind of place you come to disconnect and go horse riding, play tennis or board games, read, paint, a place where the kids can run around and adults can share good conversation and a good bottle of wine.”

MANAGEMENT DISCRETION

In the world of luxurious lodging, Casa Macaire’s charges are a steal: $US1200 per evening for the whole property or $US365 for considered one of two important suites. In comparability, a set at Vina Vik, a six-star property additionally set in its personal winery within the Millahue Valley 185km south of Casablanca, prices thrice as a lot. But Casa Macaire doesn’t take bookings from simply anybody.

“Recently, (investment bank) JP Morgan wanted to rent the entire place for a high-end corporate retreat for 12 executives,” Guy says. “We can sleep 17 but that includes a couple of kids rooms with bunk beds and some of the rooms share ensuites. We would’ve loved to have them stay with us but we were afraid they might not all be comfortable, so we turned them down. We also turned down a wedding for one of the wealthiest families in Chile. There would have been about 80 guests with the immediate family staying in the home. But the bride wanted all the guests to have access to the bathrooms. We suggested luxury outdoor bathrooms instead. But she insisted so we turned them down, too. We didn’t want 80 people traipsing through the house and touching everything.”

“The kinds of guests we prefer,” Guy says, “are small weddings and corporate groups who want to do something special, like a game of rugby or croquet on the football pitch followed by Chilean-style asado where an entire lamb is spit-roasted over hot coals for four of five hours. This is also a great place for honeymooners. The master suites at opposite ends of the house have private terraces and enormous bathrooms with full-length windows that fold open so you can look out over the vines while having a bubble bath.” Casa Macaire will not be simple to search out. There is not any road tackle — solely GPS co-ordinates which might be despatched to company’ telephones. There’s no signage out the entrance – only a rustic metallic gate with a buzzer to announce your arrival. “We’re in the middle of a wine route and we didn’t want every Tom, Dick and Harry driving past to stop in for a look,” Guy explains. “The people who stay here really value their privacy.” From the entrance gate, a mile-long personal driveway by the vines results in the house, a chic whitewashed constructing with terracotta roofing. The entrance door, two big slabs of wooden, open into lengthy hallways festooned with work and handwoven rugs. With an clever H-shaped flooring plan, practically each room in Casa Macaire is bathed in pure gentle, notably the kitchen, the place a 6m-wide window brings the winery inside, and the place live-in cook dinner Erika Aguilera weaves her culinary magic.

Aguilera’s farmers’ breakfasts are epic, feasts of selfmade yogurt and muesli with recent fruit, “pan amasado” — Chilean nation bread — piping scorching, straight from a woodfired oven, scrambled eggs, cheeses, big avocados, ham off the bone, plunger espresso and freshly squeezed orange juice. Lunch, you probably have area for it, and dinner, are all about Chilean home-cooking utilizing nice natural components. Things like baked trout with backyard greens and rosemary potatoes; “churrasco”, Chilean steak sandwich with smashed avocado, thick slices of tomato and selfmade mayonnaise; and “leche asada” — baked creme brulee. There’s no scarcity of nice wines to pair with these meals within the cellar — a cache of Casablanca’s finest drops hand-picked by Guy. But sooner or later company will be capable to drink one thing much more unique: Casa Macaire vino de la casa — desk wine. “We’ll be making it right here using grapes we pick from there,” Guy says, pointing to vines absorbing the solar outdoors the kitchen window.