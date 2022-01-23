Chile’s millennial President-elect Gabriel Boric lives up to his promise of empowerment of women

Gabriel Boric, President-elect of Chile, has introduced a cupboard with girls in majority. He has given 14 cupboard posts to girls out of the overall 24.

Boric, the youngest to turn out to be president on the age of 35, has chosen a younger, inclusive and progressive group. The common age of the cupboard is 49.

He has made Allende’s granddaughter Maya Fernandez Allende as Defence Minister. This is one of the best ways of paying tribute to the leftist president Salvador Allende who was overthrown by the rightist navy in 1973. This is poetic justice. She will provoke reforms within the Chilean navy which has been having fun with candy coronary heart offers and privileges inherited from the dictatorship-era. Maya Fernandez’s household lived in exile in Cuba after the Chilean navy coup and she or he returned to Chile in 1990. Her father was a Cuban diplomat.

The new Interior Minister is one other lady Izkia Siches, ex-militant chief of Communist Party. She will oversee the police which used excessive handed strategies towards the scholar protestors.

The communist get together firebrand and pupil protest chief Camila Vallejo (age 33) would be the spokesperson of the federal government. She was president of the University of Chile Student Federation and the principle spokesperson of the Confederation of Chilean Students. Described as “the world’s most glamorous revolutionary” by New York Times, she turned an iconic determine in Latin America. Vallejo’s father and mom had been members of the Communist Party.

Camila Vallejo was a rival to Gabriel Boric within the pupil motion. She had misplaced a pupil union election to Boric.

Boric has chosen the 62 year- outdated Central Bank chief and socialist chief Mario Marcel as finance minister. This has given the proper message and reassurance that he wouldn’t do something drastic to upend the macroeconomic fundamentals of the nation.

Boric’s alternative of ladies majority within the cupboard enhances the gender parity of the Chilean Constitutional Assembly which has fifty p.c girls, the primary of its type on the planet historical past to have such gender parity. It has 78 males and 77 girls. The first president of the Assembly was a lady Elisa Loncon, member of the indigenous Mapuche group. She has now been changed by one other lady Maria Elisa Quinteros.