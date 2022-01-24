Chilling footage of violent robbery

Chilling footage has been launched displaying 5 males robbing a pub with weapons together with a firearm, with three of the lads nonetheless on the run.

Police have launched chilling footage of a violent theft wherein 5 males armed with weapons together with a gun, demand money from a Brisbane pub.

A male employees member was allegedly punched and kicked throughout the theft, which befell within the suburb of Runcorn at round 1am on Monday morning.

Police have since apprehended and charged two males who fled on foot and had been tracked down with the assistance of a police canine.

Three different males left the scene in a darkish colored automobile and are nonetheless being pursued by police.

A 22-year-old Acacia Ridge man was bitten on the wrist by the police canine and handled on the QEII Hospital.

He and one other 23-year-old Acacia Ridge man have each been charged with armed theft and appeared at Richland Magistrates Court on Monday.

Vision of the incident exhibits the lads with their faces coated, brandishing an array of weapons together with what seems to be a knife, a hammer and a big pistol of some kind.

One of the robbers seems to threaten a patron with the weapon as he cowers together with his arms over his head.

The others comply with a male employees member by the kitchen and off digital camera the place the employee is allegedly assaulted.

They then flee the premises carrying an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police physique cam footage exhibits officers monitoring two of the lads on foot, one among whom hides behind a shed.

With the assistance of the police canine the person emerges and is arrested.

Investigations are persevering with.