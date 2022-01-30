Chilling moment rapist grabs victim

A 40-year-old man is now going through jail time after carrying a girl via darkish streets previous to raping her in horrific intercourse assault.

This is the chilling second a serial predator carried a girl via a metropolis centre within the UK earlier than raping her in a horrific intercourse assault.

Austin Osayande prowled the darkish streets in Leeds for a sufferer earlier than snatching the 24-year-old sufferer as she waited for a taxi dwelling, The Sunhas reported.

Harrowing footage launched by police reveals the fiend strolling alongside her earlier than he scooped her up.

Osayande, 40, can then be seen carrying her to the scene of the terrifying assault.

He is now going through jail after pleading responsible to rape at Leeds Crown Court.

The monster additionally admitted a cost of assault by penetration for a second assault on a special sufferer on September 10, 2021.

The court docket was instructed CCTV confirmed Osayande on August 14, 2015, loitering in a parking lot at round 4.40am.

He was then noticed approaching the lady 5 minutes later as she waited for a cab following an evening out.

After chatting together with her, the rapist snatches her from the streets.

Police launched the haunting footage seven years in the past as they hunted for the predator.

Osayande initially denied the costs and was because of stand trial in March.

He was remanded in custody to subsequent seem on the similar court docket for sentencing on February 23.