Chilling truth behind odd Russian symbols

Disturbing theories have emerged after Russian tanks have been seen bearing mysterious symbols as the specter of a Ukraine invasion escalates.

In current days, army specialists have grown more and more involved a couple of recurring image showing on Russian tanks, weapons, provide autos and gasoline vehicles massing on the border with Ukraine as tensions proceed to rise.

Aric Toler, a reporter from Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group, famous that some Russian autos however not others have been marked out with a white sq. and a “Z” excessive.

Mr Toric stated his information organisation had “been monitoring this stuff non-stop for 8 years” and has no concept what they [the Zs] are, and hadn’t seen it earlier than.

“So, assume the worst, I guess/fear,” he stated.

Some have referred to it because the “Zorro squad”, whereas others have speculated that the ominous indicators are a approach to ensure Russians can inform their very own autos aside from their enemies.

This was a follow employed by the Allies in World War II to scale back the prospect of troopers firing on “friendly” forces, and was additionally utilized by UK and US forces within the First Gulf War.

A army insider primarily based in Kyiv advised The Sun the tactic recommended “final preparations are complete”.

“It’s vital that any attacking force can be distinguished, particularly from the air where Russian forces will have complete control,” the supply advised the publication.

“The Ukrainians have very similar tanks and vehicles and will want to reduce the risk of friendly fire.”

Today David Kime, a former soldier, police officer and subject intelligence officer, has taken to Twitter to share a number of new theories.

One, reportedly coming from “mercenaries” from the Wagner Group – a Russian paramilitary organisation whose contractors have reportedly participated in a lot of conflicts – suggests the “Z” stands for Zelensky – a reference to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia’s present prime enemy.

Another, extra alarming principle is that the “Z” represents “the point of no return”, whereas some imagine the markings may point out autos allotted to particular roles, and even the formation of a brand new preventing unit.

Adding to the thriller is the truth that the letter “Z” doesn’t really exist in Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet – however regardless, the markings have seen the newest actions by Russia dubbed “Operation Z”, with nearly 200,000 troops now positioned inside hanging distance of Ukraine.

That’s regardless of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s repeated denials that Moscow was getting ready to invade.

It comes because the Ukrainian Joint Forces Command has claimed Russian-backed separatists launched “heavy armament fire’ against their own territory, in a bid to “falsely accuse” Ukraine and escalate the disaster.

“With Ukrainian defenders refraining from any aggressive acts that could possibly trigger a violent response, the occupation forces continue to destroy civilian infrastructure on the temporarily occupied territories and sporadically shell civilian settlements,” the Command stated, in line with CNN.

“By doing so, the occupation forces once again demonstrated their cowardice and complete disregard for the lives and health of the local civilian population.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken advised CBS the US was satisfied Moscow was decided to invade.

“Everything we’re seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward,” he stated.