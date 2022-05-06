China accuses NATO of “sowing seeds of conflict” worldwide

China accused NATO of inflicting battle and humanitarian crises worldwide because the nation commemorates the anniversary of the NATO missile assault that struck the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, on May 7, 1999.

“NATO’s repeated eastward expansion after the Cold War has not only failed to make Europe any safer, but also sowed the seeds of conflict,” Chinese Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun stated throughout a U.N. Security Council assembly on Thursday.

“Contrary to its claim to be an organization defensive in nature, NATO has wantonly launched wars against sovereign countries, causing colossal casualties and humanitarian disasters,” he added.

Zhang made his remarks throughout a gathering discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he referred to as for a peaceable decision and methods to reduce the influence of the warfare, the South China Morning Post reported.

Zhang added that NATO has been “clinging to the anachronistic doctrine of security…keen to provoke bloc confrontations and create tensions in Europe, and even the Asia-Pacific region and the wider world.”

He additionally referred to the 1999 incident, recalling the three Chinese journalists who died and the greater than 20 Chinese diplomats who have been injured after NATO fired missiles that struck the Chinese Embassy.

NATO stated it was not intentional and occurred through the missile strike in Yugoslavia, the Associated Press reported, however the Beijing authorities by no means accepted the declare.

“The Chinese people will never forget this barbaric atrocity, and will never allow such history to repeat itself,” Zhang stated.

Other Chinese officers have criticized NATO amid the continuing Russian warfare in Ukraine, together with Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who repeated claims that the bloc is accountable for the instability in Europe.

“For some time, the NATO head has disregarded facts and confounded black with white when making groundless accusations, smears and attacks against China,” Zhao stated in April after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticized China for not condemning the warfare in Ukraine and described Beijing’s place as a “serious challenge” to the alliance.

“He has made irresponsible comments on China’s foreign policies, touted the ‘China threat’ and even used coercion on China recently,” Zhao stated in an obvious reference to Stoltenberg.

“NATO should immediately stop spreading disinformation and provocative remarks targeting China, and abandon the confrontational approach of drawing ideological lines,” he added. “NATO has disrupted Europe. It should stop trying to destabilize Asia and the whole world.”

Newsweek reached out to NATO’s press workplace for remark.