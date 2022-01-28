World
China agrees to Xinjiang visit by UN rights chief after Olympics: Report – Times of India
BEIJING: China has agreed that the UN human rights chief can go to Xinjiang after the Beijing Olympics, the South China Morning Post stated, citing unidentified sources, however activists and a Western diplomat expressed doubt after years of stalled talks.
Rights teams have accused China of widescale abuses in opposition to Uyghurs and different minority teams in its far western area of Xinjiang, together with mass detention, torture and compelled labour. The United States has accused China of genocide.
Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and different Turkic Muslims and has described its insurance policies as essential to fight spiritual extremism.
The newspaper stated approval for the go to by Michelle Bachelet, the UN excessive commissioner for human rights, after the Games conclude on Feb. 20, was granted given that it ought to be “friendly” and never framed as an investigation.
Beijing had requested Bachelet’s workplace to not publish a report on the state of affairs in Xinjiang, the paper stated on Thursday.
The workplace of Bachelet, who has been pursuing negotiations with China for a go to since September 2018, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
A Western diplomat forged doubt on the SCMP report, saying China and Bachelet had been discussing a go to for years however had but to agree the phrases of reference, which, on Bachelet’s facet, embrace free and unfettered entry to folks of her selection.
A spokesman of China’s overseas ministry, Zhao Lijian, stated Bachelet had been invited to go to Xinjiang a very long time in the past for the aim of trade and cooperation, and added that China opposed any “political manipulation” based mostly on the go to.
With the UN Human Rights Council’s five-week session set to begin on Feb 28, activists and diplomats say the diplomatic window is closing for Bachelet to publish the report, anticipated to be based mostly on her workplace’s personal analysis and interviews with alleged victims and witnesses out and in of Xinjiang and China.
US lawmakers had urged the UN human rights workplace to launch its evaluation earlier than the Olympics.
Activists have voiced frustration for months concerning the delay in publishing the report. In December, Bachelet’s spokesperson advised a UN briefing in Geneva that her workplace was finalising its evaluation of the state of affairs.
As in 2008, the Olympics have once more forged a highlight on China’s human rights file, which critics say has worsened since, main Washington to name Beijing’s remedy of Uyghur Muslims genocide and prompting a diplomatic boycott by the United States and different nations.
“No one, especially the world’s leading human rights diplomat, should be fooled by the Chinese government’s efforts to distract attention away from its crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities,” Sophie Richardson, the China director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, advised Reuters in an electronic mail on Friday.
