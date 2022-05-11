World
China blasts WHO chief over criticism of Xi’s Covid-Zero policy – Times of India
BEIJING: China denounced the World Health Organization chief’s criticism of its zero-tolerance Covid technique, defending a coverage that has left it more and more remoted on the world stage and underneath stress from its personal residents at residence.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian hailed the deserves of China’s lockdown-dependent Covid Zero strategy Wednesday in response to criticism from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros had argued a day earlier that the technique was now not sustainable, saying {that a} “shift would be very important.”
“We hope the relevant individual will make objective and reasonable views of China’s epidemic protocol and policy and try to get a better understanding of the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks,” Zhao instructed reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.
The dispute is notable as a result of the WHO, and Tedros specifically, has offered a supply of assist for President Xi Jinping because the coronavirus was first found within the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. Tedros’s early reward of China’s response prompted then-US President Donald Trump to accuse the WHO of pandering to Beijing. He additionally threatened to withdraw the US from the world well being physique.
Tedros was among the many world leaders who attended the Beijing Winter Games earlier this yr, even because the US and different Western nations waged diplomatic boycotts over human rights points. The WHO’s determination to skip over the letter “xi” within the Greek alphabet whereas naming the Omicron variant additionally fueled claims that it was trying to guard the Chinese president.
The remarks spurred contemporary debate concerning the Covid Zero technique on China’s closely censored social media networks, the place movies of Tedros’s remarks had been shared and rapidly deleted. China’s supreme political physique, the Politburo Standing Committee, final week vowed to “resolutely fight any attempts to distort, question or deny” its coverage, in a attainable signal of inside divisions on the difficulty.
Former Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, dismissed Tedros’s criticism in social media posts Wednesday, saying it “doesn’t matter” what the UN physique says. “The West thinks this disease is gone, but is it gone? If others don’t know, should WHO know better?” Hu mentioned.
Still, Hu, an influential commentator, hinted at debate over how Covid ought to be dealt with. “Currently there’re some disagreements in China. This is the reason the WHO comments caused a stir,” he wrote, including “we need to overcome these disagreements and form a new consensus.”
Last week, Hu himself solid doubt on China’s technique and in an article initially posted to his official WeChat account, he mentioned the Chinese capital is dealing with a make-or-break battle towards Omicron and Covid Zero is just value pursuing when the price is manageable. The piece was subsequently deleted.
In May 2020, Chinese international minister Wang Yi defended Tedros from Trump’s criticism by saying the WHO underneath his management had “done a good job” and that nations that “ignored or rejected its advice are paying a heavy price.” Last month, Zhao, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, mentioned China’s Covid Zero technique was “consistent with its national realities and the WHO’s guiding principles.”
The WHO has lengthy been important of lockdowns, advocating a reasonable strategy that balances outbreak management with their social and financial impacts. The remarks by Tedros had been noticeable in that they particularly took subject with a coverage so intently related to Xi.
Some on Chinese social media sardonically mentioned that Tedros had gone from “general secretary” — in a nod to his early assist for the Communist Party’s line — to “traitor.” One joke in circulation supplied a play on the WHO’s title saying: “Who tells China it’s time to shift away from its Covid Zero strategy?!” The implied reply was “no one.”
On Wednesday, Zhao supplied a protracted protection of China’s strategy to the virus, contrasting it with numbers of deaths in locations just like the US. He cited a Fudan University research that discovered the nation dangers a “tsunami” of coronavirus infections leading to 1.6 million deaths if the federal government abandons the Covid Zero coverage.
“I would like to tell you explicitly that no matter how hard it is, the Chinese people, the Chinese government has every confidence in winning the critical and hard battle against Covid-19 to bring it under control,” Zhao mentioned. “And we have the foundation and capability to achieve dynamic Zero Covid.”
