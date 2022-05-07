China ‘carefully’ studying Ukraine war as it eyes Taiwan: CIA chief

China is carefully learning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is probably going adjusting its long-term plans for gaining management of Taiwan based mostly on the teachings from the struggle, CIA director Bill Burns mentioned Saturday.

“Clearly the Chinese leadership is trying to look carefully at what lessons they should draw from Ukraine about their own ambitions and Taiwan,” Burns informed a Financial Times convention.

Burns mentioned he thinks Beijing has been “surprised” by the poor efficiency of Russian army forces in addition to the powerful resistance coming from your complete Ukrainian society.

“I think they’ve been struck by the way in which particularly the transatlantic alliance has come together to impose economic costs on Russia as a result of that aggression,” he continued.

Beijing has been “unsettled by the fact that what Putin has done is to drive Europeans and Americans closer together,” Burns mentioned.

“What conclusions get drawn from all that remains a question mark,” he mentioned.

“I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this, at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan.”

Taiwan lives beneath the fixed menace of invasion by Beijing, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as a part of its territory to be retaken at some point, by drive if needed.

China has ramped up stress on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president in 2016, as she considers the island a sovereign nation and never a part of Chinese territory.

