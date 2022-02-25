China condemned for Russia move

China has been known as out for successfully turning a blind eye to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Beijing easing buying and selling restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed President Vladimir Putin as “a thug” accusing China of throwing the Russia chief “a lifeline” as he invades Ukraine.

Describing the army occupation of Ukraine as “unprovoked”, “illegal” and “unacceptable” Mr Morrison has once more urged China to intervene and urge President Putin to halt the invasion.

“I call him a thug,’’ he said.

“We continue to be extremely concerned with the terrible violence we have seen inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Russia, unwarranted, unprovoked.”

Mr Morrison’s language is the strongest used towards the Russian chief by an Australian Prime Minister since Tony Abbott threatened to “shirt-front” President Putin in 2014 over the downing of MH-17 catastrophe.

Thirty-eight Australian residents and residents have been among the many 298 killed within the tragedy. The United States, Ukraine and others at all times blamed Russian separatists for the catastrophe.

The Prime Minister has additionally accused China of successfully turning a blind eye to the violation of worldwide regulation by the Russian invaders.

Stream the most recent information on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine dwell & on demand on Flash. 25+ information channels in 1 place. New customers try 14 days free >

His remarks have been extra forceful than U.S. President Joe Biden, who warned on Thursday stated that any nation that backed Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine can be “stained by association.” However, he selected to not title China immediately.

Speaking to reporters on the White House President Biden stated that President Putin’s actions represented a harmful second for freedom all over the world.

“Putin will be a pariah on the international stage. Any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association,” Biden stated.

Asked if he was urging China to isolate Russia, Biden stated: “I’m not prepared to comment on that at the moment.”

China is among the few nations that has leverage over Russia to demand President Putin to halt the invasion.

The Prime Minister is urging all nations to hitch in on imposing sanctions towards Russia, however selected to single out China for relieving commerce restrictions with Russia.

“I particularly have been concerned at the lack of a strong response from China,’’ Mr Morrison said.

“Overnight…the report is in the South China Morning Post today, at a time when the world was seeking to put additional sanctions on Russia, they have eased restrictions on trade after Russian wheat into China.”

“At a time when Australia, together with the United Kingdom, together with the United States and Europe and Japan, are acting to cut off Russia, the Chinese government is following through on easing trade restrictions with Russia.

“You don’t go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Peter Dutton unloaded on China for refusing to exert its affect and encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to face down his forces.

Speaking with Nine, the Defence Minister urged Beijing to hitch with the world in condemning the violence.

“There’s one leader in the world frankly who can exert pressure on President Putin. That is President Xi,” Mr Dutton stated.

“China and Russia have entered into this frankly unholy alliance and President Xi has a lot of power he can exert over President Putin.

“He has chosen not to do that. The world should observe that very closely.”

However, Mr Dutton claimed Australia, the US and its allies had carried out all they might to discourage Mr Putin.

“What more can the world do? There can be forces sent in and then you would be saying, ‘Why have we entered into a nuclear war?’” Mr Dutton informed Nine.