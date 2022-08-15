China conducts military drills around Taiwan as US congressional delegation visits





The workout routines are “a solemn response to political plays by the US and Taiwan that are undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” Senior Col. Shi Yi of the Eastern Theater Command was quoted as saying on the command’s official Weibo account. “We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.”

A US congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a beforehand unannounced two-day visit that got here on the heels of a go to from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

Pelosi’s go to, the primary from a sitting speaker in 25 years, angered Beijing, which responded by launching vital multi-day navy workout routines round Taiwan.

China’s navy stated final Wednesday that it had “successfully completed” these workout routines, however pledged to “regularly conduct” extra patrols within the course of the Taiwan Strait.

China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan as a part of its territory, regardless of having by no means managed it, and has lengthy vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland, by power if mandatory. Markey’s five-member delegation is visiting the self-governed island in an effort to “reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan” and to “encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait,” a spokesperson for the senator stated in a press release. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu thanked the delegation for his or her go to after internet hosting the group on the Foreign Ministry on Monday. “Authoritarian #China can’t dictate how democratic #Taiwan makes friends, wins support, stays resilient & shines like a beacon of freedom,” Wu wrote in a submit on the ministry’s Twitter account. The delegation was anticipated to satisfy with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and maintain discussions on safety and commerce points with Taiwanese legislators on the Foreign Affairs and National Defense committee on Monday, the Foreign Ministry stated Sunday. In a press release Monday, China’s Defense Ministry referred to as the congressional delegation’s journey an “ambush visit” that “violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The navy drills by its Eastern Theater Command have been a “solemn deterrent” of “collusion and provocation” by the US and Taiwan, stated spokesperson Wu Qian. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry additionally decried the congressional go to in an everyday information briefing Monday. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated China urges the US to “not cause further damage to Sino-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” “China will take resolute and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang stated.

CNN's Eric Cheung and Devan Cole contributed to this report.





