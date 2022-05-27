China criticizes US as tensions rise in South Pacific

China on Friday criticized a speech by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken targeted on relations between the world’s high two financial powers, saying the US was searching for to smear Beijing’s status.

In his Thursday handle, Blinken stated the administration of President Joe Biden needs to guide the worldwide bloc against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine right into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a extra critical, long-term menace to world order from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that the US was “essentially spreading disinformation” and “smearing China’s domestic and foreign policy.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The intention of Blinken’s speech was to “contain and suppress China’s development and uphold US hegemony,” Wang stated. “We strongly deplore and reject this.”

“As to the rules-based worldwide order that the US advocates, all folks with perception can see by way of that they’re nothing however the guidelines formulated by the US and some different nations with the intention at upholding the U.-dominant worldwide order,” Wang added.

“The US always places its domestic law above international law and follows international rules selectively,” Wang said.

In his speech outlining the administration’s China policy, Blinken laid out a three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in a race to define the 21st century’s economic and military balance.

Blinken said the administration believes China poses a major threat to the post-World War II order, even while the US sees Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine as the most acute and immediate threat to international stability.

“Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years,” Blinken said.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order – and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it,” he said. “Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.”

China has refused to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or even describe it in such terms, in deference to Moscow.

It has upped its threats against the self-governing island republic of Taiwan and expanded its military presence in the South China Sea, while sending Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a mission to the South Pacific with a sweeping security proposal that, even if only partially realized, could give China a presence much nearer to Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, and on the doorstep of the strategic American territory of Guam.

Blinken’s speech appeared to show that China and the US were “facing a Cold War that has no big differences with the previous Cold War,” said Xiong Zhiyong, professor of international relations at Beijing’s China Foreign Affairs University.

US domestic political concerns seem to be driving Biden to take a harder line on China, Xiong said. With the governing Democratic Party facing tough challenges in this year’s congressional and senatorial elections, China’s influence on the US economy and its national security is becoming a major issue for candidates.

“I think what the Biden administration is doing is based on its domestic needs, especially the political needs,” Xiong told The Associated Press.

At the same time, Blinken seemed to be striving to “stabilize the international order and China-US relations,” Xiong said.

“We should strive for this goal and the goal is not unattainable,” he said.

Read more:

China plots fresh military exercises in south China sea

Japan, US fly fighter jets after China drill, North Korea’s missiles

North Korea fires three missiles after Biden summits with Asia allies