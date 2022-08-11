China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN | India News – Times of India

India and the United States wished Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a world journey ban and asset freeze. Such a transfer needs to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

UNITED NATIONS: China delayed on Wednesday a proposal by the United States and India to sanction on the UN Security Council a high commander within the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, diplomats mentioned.

“We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by committee members on listing requests,” a spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations advised Reuters.

The US treasury designated Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to interact in militant actions and manage suicide assaults in India.

The United States respects different international locations must confirm {that a} sanctions proposal meets their “domestic evidentiary threshold to justify a listing at the UN,” a spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations mentioned on Wednesday.

“The United States values cooperation with our Security Council partners to effectively use this tool in an apolitical way to stop terrorists from exploiting the global order to do their misdeeds,” the spokesperson mentioned.