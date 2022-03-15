World
China denies US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine – Times of India
LONDON: China denied on Tuesday claims by US officers that Russia had sought navy help in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading “malicious disinformation” that risked escalating the battle.
“The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue,” the Chinese embassy in London informed Reuters in a press release.
“China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” it added.
“The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation.”
Several US officers stated Russia had requested China for navy gear after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern within the White House that Beijing would possibly undermine Western efforts to assist Ukrainian forces defend their nation.
The Kremlin denied any such request had been made.
“The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue,” the Chinese embassy in London informed Reuters in a press release.
“China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” it added.
“The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation.”
Several US officers stated Russia had requested China for navy gear after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern within the White House that Beijing would possibly undermine Western efforts to assist Ukrainian forces defend their nation.
The Kremlin denied any such request had been made.