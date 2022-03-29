China EV Maker Nio Says It Has No Plans To Raise Prices In Short Term

Chinese electrical automobile (EV) producer Nio stated on Monday that it had no intentions to boost costs within the quick time period, however that it could be versatile on its determination making given evolving circumstances.

Nio stated in an announcement that uncooked materials costs and chip provide and demand have been inflicting giant modifications to produce chain prices.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.