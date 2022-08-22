China flexes military muscles, then targets Taiwan’s citrus fruits

Taiwanese pomelos, identified for his or her juiciness and softness, are extremely standard on either side of the Taiwan Strait, particularly in the course of the Mid-Autumn Festival, an essential vacation in Chinese tradition that falls this yr on September 10.

August and September are normally the busiest months for Li and different pomelo farmers within the Madou township, as they put together for the harvest, however this yr they’re dealing with an sudden problem: Chinese import bans.

Li, who usually sends about 60% of his pomelo harvest to mainland China, mentioned he was “very surprised” when he first realized concerning the export ban, describing the state of affairs as “the most challenging” because the household enterprise started within the early 2000s.

“I didn’t see the ban coming so far, we were caught off-guard,” Li mentioned. “I can’t do anything, it’s some kind of political issue between Taiwan and China … we simply want to grow good fruits and sell them at a good price.”

‘Caught abruptly’

During the annual pomelo harvest, Li is normally busy on the cellphone finalizing offers with patrons in China and different elements of Asia as his 40 contractors choose the very best fruit to be packed into containers and despatched overseas.

But this yr, information of China’s sudden import ban threw his plans into disarray.

“When I heard about the ban, I immediately called my business partner in China to check whether this is really the case,” he mentioned. “I was caught by surprise, because we already signed contracts and set the price, and even the shipment dates were already confirmed.”

“But now it’s all in vain, so we have to try to find ways to sell them to the domestic market,” he added.

Li shouldn’t be the one Taiwanese affected by China’s financial retaliation. According to statistics from Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture, Taiwan produced greater than 82,000 tons of pomelo fruit final yr, of which about 7% — or about 5,000 tons — have been exported to mainland China.

Together with China’s import bans on different pomelo fruits and two fish merchandise, the council estimated that Taiwanese exports price 620 million Taiwanese {dollars} ($20 million) could be affected.

Sun Tzu-min, common supervisor of Madou Farmers’ Association, mentioned there are about 2,000 to three,000 pomelo farmers within the township, including that whereas most pomelos are bought domestically, the ban would doubtless have an effect on market worth and scale back farmers’ revenue.

“It’s been hard for farmers,” she mentioned. “A sudden ban can put everything on hold. The pomelo trees can live for decades, and their fruits get sweeter as the trees get older, so it’s impossible for farmers to abandon them.”

“When all the fruits stay on the island, the market price will go down for sure… farmers are losing money when their fruits can’t be exported,” she mentioned.

Fruits and politics

Since final yr, China has focused a variety of Taiwanese agricultural merchandise because it steps up its army, diplomatic and financial strain on Taiwan — a self-governing, democratic island of 24 million individuals simply off China’s southeastern coast.

Before the latest ban, China had already suspended the imports of all Taiwanese pineapples, sugar apples, wax apples and grouper fish, every time citing the presence of pesticides or dangerous chemical compounds.

Experts have argued that Beijing’s strikes are a politically motivated try and strain Taiwan to toe the road.

“The go to by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has given China one other probability to coerce Taiwan economically,” mentioned Chiao Chun, a former Taiwanese commerce negotiator and writer of “Fruits and Politics”. “This is a politically motivated economic sanction on Taiwan.”

“Mainland China is attempting to influence the views of farmers and low-income Taiwanese towards the ruling party, because their products are banned from selling to China,” he added.

After the ban on pineapples final yr, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu labeled the produce as “freedom pineapples,” whereas buyers throughout Asia — together with the late former Japanese chief Shinzo Abe — rushed to purchase them as an act of political solidarity.

Chiao mentioned whereas the most recent ban may have some short-term influence on Taiwanese farmers, it is unlikely to create any important financial influence as a result of agricultural exports solely make up a tiny proportion of Taiwan’s total commerce.

The island’s most useful export is its cutting-edge semiconductor chips , that are wanted to energy all the things from computer systems and smartphones to robots. One Taiwanese firm specifically — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) — is the world’s largest contract producer of chips, and accounts for 90% of the world’s super-advanced chips, in keeping with trade estimates.

More than half of Taiwanese exports to China are semiconductors, whereas agricultural merchandise make up lower than 1% of the overall worth, in keeping with Roy Lee, a deputy govt director at Taiwan’s Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research.

“I think weaponizing sanctions on agricultural and food products produces a bigger symbolic effect than actual economic impact,” Lee mentioned.

Chiao agreed that “psychology is a bigger factor” behind the import bans. However, he mentioned that financial coercion will doubtless create higher anti-China sentiment among the many Taiwanese public.

“This time, China announced these economic sanctions against the backdrop of large-scale military drills,” he mentioned. “If you think of the military drills as the main protagonist, there must be other supporting roles. Hence the Commerce Ministry also enacted economic sanctions to support (China’s) intimidation.”

China’s financial sanctions towards Taiwan

Lee, the economist, mentioned whereas China is Taiwan’s largest buying and selling companion, Beijing has thus far not focused extra invaluable Taiwanese industries as a result of it might find yourself disrupting its personal financial system.

“Expanding economic sanctions to include semiconductors would have a bigger, negative impact on China’s economic growth than (it would on) countries against which China is trying to achieve a political or diplomatic objective,” he added.

However, he cautioned that as cross-strait tensions worsened, Beijing might step up its retaliation by concentrating on Taiwanese companies working in mainland China.

Last yr, Taiwanese conglomerate Far Eastern Group, which additionally operates in mainland China, was fined thousands and thousands of US {dollars} by Chinese regulators over a sequence of violations. Chinese state media overtly criticized the corporate for financially backing Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, prompting group chairman Douglas Hsu to declare that he opposes Taiwanese independence.

“I think we are going to see an increasing number of Taiwanese investments in China being investigated, or being pushed to make remarks or statements in favor of China’s position toward Taiwan,” Lee added.

But for the farmers in Madou township, the influence of China’s financial coercion has already been felt.

To mitigate the monetary influence, Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture has introduced plans to spice up citrus fruit gross sales throughout the island with promoting and distribution campaigns, in addition to offering subsidies for farmers.

Sun, who heads the farmers’ affiliation, mentioned they’re additionally turning the pomelos into different merchandise — resembling essence oil, jam and facial masks — to draw new clients in Taiwan.

But farmer Li shouldn’t be optimistic. As pomelos start to pile up in his depot, he worries that he might have to put off 30% of his contractors subsequent yr if the ban shouldn’t be lifted.

“To be honest, it doesn’t matter who is visiting Taiwan,” he mentioned. “The US-China tension should be solved between the two nations. I don’t think Taiwanese farmers should be the ones to suffer.”