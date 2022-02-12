China hits out at Australia, US after Quad meeting

China has accused Australia and its allies of undermining worldwide solidarity and attempting to take care of US dominance.

China has hit out at Australia and its allies following a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue assembly, claiming the group is merely a “tool for containing and besieging” the Asian nation to take care of US dominance.

At a gathering in ­Melbourne on Friday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne, US Secretary of State Antony ­Blinken, India’s ­Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japan’s Yosh­imasa Hayashi vowed to help efforts to advance an open Indo-Pacific area and shield the pursuits of their folks, free from coercion.

“We reiterate the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas,” a joint assertion learn.

The ministers dedicated to “deepen ­engagement with regional partners, including through ­capacity-building and technical assistance, to strengthen maritime domain awareness” and shield nations’ potential to develop offshore sources in keeping with the UN Law of the Seas.

They additionally reaffirmed dedication to uphold and strengthen the rules-based multilateral buying and selling system, with the World Trade Organisation at its core.

“We oppose coercive economic policies and practices that run counter to this system and will work collectively to foster global economic resilience against such actions,” they stated.

Further, they stated they welcomed progress on the sensible co-operation they led to deal with “regional challenges, including humanitarian assistance and disaster response, maritime security, counter-terrorism, countering disinformation and cyber security”.

But China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was fast to criticise the Quad assembly.

“China believes that the so-called Quad group cobbled together by the US, Japan, India and Australia is essentially a tool for containing and besieging China to maintain US hegemony,” he instructed reporters.

“It aims to stoke confrontation and undermine international solidarity and co-operation.

“I want to stress that as the Cold War is long over, the attempt to forge a so-called alliance to contain China wins no support and leads nowhere.

“Relevant countries should abandon the antiquated Cold War mentality, correct the wrong approach of bloc confrontation and geopolitical games, and contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.”

The US Secretary of State instructed China’s commerce sanctions on Australia had backfired, however Mr Zhao was fast to throw his personal barb.

“No one has a better claim to the title of ‘master of coercion’ than the US,” he stated.

“China always proceeds from the lawful rights and interests of domestic industries, and the safety of consumers, and adopts appropriate measures on imported products in strict compliance with Chinese laws and regulations as well as WTO rules.

“This is fully justified, lawful and beyond reproach. The label of ‘economic coercion’ cannot be pinned on China.

“All attempts to gang up with others to misrepresent facts and resort to malicious hype-up are bound to fail.”

Asked about studies that Chinese spies had sought to fund candidates in Australia’s forthcoming federal election, Mr Zhao stated the studies have been “not worth refuting at all”.

“China is committed to developing relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and noninterference in each other’s internal affairs,” he stated.

“China has no interest in and has never interfered in Australia’s internal affairs. We urge certain politicians and institutions in Australia not to make an issue out of China.”

Mr Zhao additionally expressed “grave concern” and “firm opposition” to nuclear-powered submarine co-operation underneath the AUKUS framework introduced by the US, the UK and Australia.

“We believe that this is a deliberate move that escalates regional tension, provokes an arms race, threatens regional peace and stability, and undermines international nuclear non-proliferation efforts,” he stated.

“An increasing number of countries have expressed concern over the possible repercussions of the co-operation of the US, the UK and Australia.

“The nuclear-powered submarine co-operation involves the transfer of a large amount of weapons-grade nuclear material from nuclear-weapon states to a non-nuclear-weapon state.

“But there is nothing in the IAEA safeguards mechanism that can effectively monitor such transfer, thus posing a great risk of nuclear proliferation and severely impacting the international non-proliferation system.”

He accused the nations of getting a double commonplace.

“China urges the three countries to adopt a responsible attitude toward the international community’s concerns, rescind their erroneous decision, fulfil non-proliferation obligations with concrete actions rather than saying one thing and doing the complete opposite.”