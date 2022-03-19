China Inks New Rules On Supervision Of Military Equipment Purchase Contracts

The guidelines will come into impact on March 20. (File)

Shanghai:

China inked new guidelines on the supervision of army tools buy contracts on Saturday, the official Xinhua information company mentioned.

The announcement got here in the future after President Xi Jinping had a video name along with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden throughout which they mentioned the Ukraine conflict.

During the decision, Biden warned China in opposition to supporting Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Biden additionally mentioned China, which has referred to as for a ceasefire in Ukraine, makes its personal choices.

The guidelines purpose to enhance effectivity within the supervision of army tools buy contracts and ensure good high quality tools is delivered to the military, Xinhua mentioned, with out giving particular particulars.

The guidelines will come into impact on Mar. 20.

