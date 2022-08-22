‘China is reopening’: Stimulus hopes lift outlook for Australia’s miners

Rio Tinto, the most important Australian producer of the steel-making materials iron ore, mentioned China was not experiencing the identical inflation pressures because the US or international locations in Europe, which was “good news for Rio Tinto” as a result of it gave Beijing extra scope for stimulus.

“You just look at what their growth targets are, and that means they will probably have to do some stimulating of the economy, and they know exactly how to do that,” Rio Tinto chief government Jakob Stausholm mentioned. “I am cautiously optimistic, but not naive – there are headwinds.”

Although the world was not going through an financial setting similar to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, Ausbil anticipated “some similarities” in the best way China would reply by utilizing aggressive stimulus to turbocharge its financial system, which might require important demand for uncooked supplies to construct infrastructure.

Between 2008 and 2009, iron ore demand in China grew by 16 per cent and 41 per cent respectively, supported by stimulus exercise, Ausbil mentioned.