China joins Russia in opposing NATO expansion

China has joined Russia in opposing additional NATO enlargement as the 2 nations transfer nearer collectively within the face of Western strain, Ukraine conflict.

Moscow and Beijing issued a press release showcasing their settlement on a raft of points throughout a go to by Russia’s Vladimir Putin for the Winter Olympics.

Putin claims Western powers are utilizing the NATO defence alliance to undermine Russia.

It comes amid tensions over Ukraine, which he denies planning to invade.

Some 100,000 Russian troops stay on the border with Ukraine, which is a former Soviet republic. Mr Putin, who has written that Russians and Ukrainians are “one nation”, has demanded that Ukraine be barred from becoming a member of Nato.

While the prolonged joint assertion didn’t refer on to Ukraine, the 2 nations accused Nato of espousing a Cold War ideology.

The talks, which the Kremlin mentioned had been “very warm”, had been held forward of the Games opening ceremony. It was the primary time the leaders have met face-to-face because the begin of the pandemic.

“Friendship between [Russia and China] has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation,” the statement reads.

Security alliance

The two nations mentioned they had been “seriously concerned” concerning the Aukus safety pact between the US, UK and Australia.

Announced final yr, Aukus will see Australia build nuclear-powered submarines as a part of efforts to spice up safety within the Asia-Pacific area. It is essentially seen as an effort to counter China, which has been accused of elevating tensions in disputed territories such because the South China Sea.

Meanwhile Russia mentioned it supported Beijing’s One China coverage, which asserts that self-ruled Taiwan is a breakaway province that can finally be a part of China once more.

However, Taiwan sees itself as an impartial nation, with its personal structure and democratically elected leaders.

