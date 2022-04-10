China labels US concerns over COVID regulations ‘groundless accusations’

China’s international ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the United States late on Saturday after it raised issues over China’s coronavirus management measures.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US State Department mentioned on Friday that non-emergency employees at its Shanghai consulate and households of US staff might depart attributable to a surge in COVID circumstances and coronavirus restrictions within the metropolis.

“We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the groundless accusations against China’s pandemic prevention policy from the US in its statement, and have lodged solemn representations,” international ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mentioned in an announcement.

Shanghai is preventing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak for the reason that virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with virtually 25,000 new native circumstances reported on Sunday for yesterday.

While these case numbers are small by international requirements, Shanghai’s curbs to battle the outbreak have squeezed provides of meals and different important items for the town of 26 million, with residents additionally elevating issues about entry to medical care.

The most controversial of Shanghai’s practices had been separating COVID-positive kids from their dad and mom. Authorities have since made some concessions.

“Ambassador (Nicholas) Burns and other Department and Mission officials have raised our concerns regarding the outbreak and the PRC’s control measures directly with PRC officials,” a US Embassy spokesperson mentioned in an announcement on Saturday, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“We have informed them about the voluntary departure decision,” the assertion mentioned.

Friday’s advisory mentioned that US residents ought to rethink journey to China “due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions.”

The advisory additionally warned Americans from travelling to Hong Kong, Jilin province or Shanghai, citing a threat of oldsters and youngsters being separated.

China’s international ministry mentioned on Saturday that China’s pandemic prevention and management is “scientific and effective”, including that the federal government had assisted international diplomatic personnel as a lot as attainable.

Diplomats from greater than 30 international locations lately wrote to China’s international ministry to specific concern with the separations.

Read extra:

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak needs to improve

US warns of ‘arbitrary’ COVID-19 measures in China

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns