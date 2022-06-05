World
China launches 3 astronauts to space station – Times of India
BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, resulting from be accomplished by the tip of the 12 months, as building entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a dwell broadcast by state tv confirmed.
Construction of the house station started final 12 months with the launch of the primary and largest of its three modules – Tianhe – the residing quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to kind a T-shaped construction.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and group mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will dwell and work on the house station for six months earlier than returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air power pilot Chen with Liu, who turned China’s first feminine astronaut in house a decade in the past, and house mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will even set up gear inside and out of doors the house station and perform a spread of scientific analysis.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen advised a information convention in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The house station is designed for a lifespan of a minimum of a decade.
