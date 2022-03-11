China locks down a city of 9 million amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases

toggle caption AP

BEIJING — China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern metropolis of Changchun amid a brand new spike in COVID-19 instances within the space attributed to the extremely contagious omicron variant.

Residents are required to stay house, with one member of the family permitted to enterprise out to purchase meals and different requirements each two days. All residents should endure three rounds of mass testing, whereas non-essential companies have been closed and transport hyperlinks suspended.

The newest lockdowns, which additionally embody Yucheng with 500,000 individuals within the japanese province of Shandong, present China is sticking to the draconian method to the pandemic it has enforced for a lot of the previous two years, regardless of some earlier indications that authorities could be implementing extra focused measures.

China reported one other 397 instances of native transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun, a middle of the nation’s auto trade. In your complete province, instances have exceeded 1,100 for the reason that newest outbreak first struck late final week.

Just two instances have been reported inside Changchun itself on Friday, bringing its complete to 78 in latest days. Authorities have repeatedly pledged to lock down any group the place a number of instances are discovered underneath China’s “zero tolerance” method to the pandemic.

Another 93 instances have been confirmed within the close by metropolis of Jilin that bears the identical identify as the encircling province. Authorities have already ordered a partial lockdown within the metropolis and severed journey hyperlinks with different cities.

Officials of the Jilin Agricultural Science and Technology University have been sacked after a cluster of infections was reported on campus and college students complained on social media that those that examined optimistic have been being confined at school libraries and different buildings in poor circumstances.

The faculty has registered 74 confirmed instances and transferred greater than 6,000 individuals to quarantine, in keeping with state broadcaster CCTV.

Aerial photos confirmed college students in hazmat fits lining up within the chilly and darkish ready to be transferred.