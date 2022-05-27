China ‘most serious long-term challenge’ to world order, Blinken says

America’s prime overseas coverage official has insisted that China poses the most important risk to “the international order”, over and above the Kremlin.

“Even as President Putin’s war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order — and that is the one posed by the People’s Republic of China,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned in a speech at George Washington University on Thursday.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order, and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it,” he added.

“Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.”

The Communist Party, he mentioned, had “grow to be extra repressive at residence and extra aggressive overseas” in recent years. But he added that China was also an integral part of the global economy and that the US and China would have to “cope with one another for the foreseeable future.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Blinken’s speech spread “false info [and[ exaggerates the China threat”.

He added: “The purpose is to contain and suppress China’s development and maintain US hegemony and power. China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes [the content].”

The speech got here after US President Joe Biden travelled to South Korea and Japan for talks on quite a few issues together with Beijing.