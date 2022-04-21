China pleads for protection of citizen jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for whipping workers | News24

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for the rights of its residents to be protected after a Chinese businessman was jailed for 20 years for torturing workers.

The nation’s ambassador to Rwanda says China is dedicated to selling relations between the 2 nations.

Sun Shujun, 43, was filmed whipping considered one of his staff final yr, and the video went viral. It later turned out that Shujun had tied two staff to a tree earlier than beating them.

When he appeared in courtroom, he stated he had crushed them as a result of he was “frustrated and fed up with them constantly stealing minerals”.

Shujun runs a cassiterite mine referred to as Ali Group Holdings Limited. Cassiterite is the key ore of tin.

Reacting to the sentence, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda stated whereas it suggested its nationals to comply with native legal guidelines, their rights ought to be upheld.

The embassy stated:

The embassy at all times asks Chinese residents in Rwanda to abide by native legal guidelines and laws. Meanwhile, the embassy requires the case to be dealt with appropriately in a rational, honest and simply method, and requests that the reputable rights of the Chinese residents ought to be correctly protected.

However, the assertion did not sit properly with some Rwandans on social media, who argued that China had no downside with the inhumane remedy seen within the video and located it morally upright to not stand with the victims.

The embassy stated China “remained committed to promoting relations between the two countries and friendship between our people”.

Shujun’s sentencing comes two weeks earlier than the departure of China’s ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, who has been within the nation since 2017.

The spotlight of his time period as China’s ambassador to Rwanda was the historic go to of President Xi Jinping of China.

According to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Centre for Africa-China Studies, the important thing areas of cooperation between the 2 nations are agriculture and infrastructure growth by grants and loans.

