China Regulator Says Tesla Recalling 107,293 China-Made Model 3, Model Y Vehicles

China’s market regulatory company stated on Monday that Tesla Inc is recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y automobiles attributable to overheating that will trigger the centre touchscreen show to malfunction, amongst different points.

The inside of a Tesla Model S is proven in autopilot mode in San Francisco.

The overheating might additionally result in different malfunctions, together with windshield settings and equipment shows, in accordance with an announcement printed by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

