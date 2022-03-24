China rejects accusations of helping Russia spread disinformation

China is rejecting accusations of serving to Russia unfold disinformation over Washington’s involvement in Ukraine, whereas repeating Moscow’s baseless claims about secret American organic warfare labs in Ukraine.

“Accusing China of spreading disinformation on Ukraine is disinformation in itself,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a each day briefing Thursday. He stated China has acted in “an objective and just manner.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wang claimed the worldwide neighborhood continues to have “grave concerns” about US biolabs in Ukraine, regardless of rebuttals from impartial scientists.

“The US cannot muddle through with silence or claiming that as disinformation. The US should make serious clarifications on whether that is disinformation or not,” Wang stated.

China claims it’s impartial within the battle, though it maintains what it calls a limitless friendship with Russia, which it calls its “most important strategic partner.”

China has refused to criticize Russia over its invasion — and even to check with it as such — and Chinese state media repeatedly regurgitate Moscow’s false claims over the battle.

Read extra:

At least 64 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine, 18 mln affected: WHO

Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy makes plea for full EU membership