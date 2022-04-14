World
China rejects ‘pressure or coercion’ over Russia relations – Times of India
BEJING: China on Thursday mentioned it will reject “any pressure or coercion” over its relationship with Russia, in response to a name from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for Beijing to make use of its “special relationship with Russia” to influence Moscow to finish the warfare in Ukraine.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian defended China’s place on the warfare, saying it had “made considerable efforts to de-escalate the situation, defuse the crisis and rebuild peace.”
“China is playing a constructive role in the Ukraine issue,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
China has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by strategic partner Russia, or even refer to the conflict as a war in deference to Moscow, which uses the term “special military operation.”
“We oppose unfounded accusations and suspicions against China, nor will we accept any pressure or coercion,” Zhao said. “Time will tell that China’s claims are on the right side of history.”
China has also amplified Russian propaganda about the war, including unsupported claims that the US and Ukraine have been developing biological weapons.
It has staunchly opposed economic sanctions against Russia and has abstained or sided with Moscow in UN votes following the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, just weeks after Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing.
In a speech Wednesday, Yellen said Beijing “cannot expect the global community to respect its appeals to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the future if it does not respect these principles now.”
“The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia,” she mentioned.
Yellen’s speech on the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan assume tank, got here per week earlier than the world’s finance ministers and central financial institution governors convene in Washington for the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group Spring Meetings. Her direct enchantment to China underscores an rising frustration that the United States and its allies have with a rustic that has solely deepened its ties with Russia because the invasion of Ukraine.
Making no point out of Russia’s aggression, Zhao reiterated China’s stance that it “maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be revered and safeguarded,” and that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and safety must be preserved, and Russia’s legit safety considerations also needs to be revered.”
