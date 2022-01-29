China reports jump in COVID-19 cases among Olympic athletes, officials

Daily COVID-19 infections amongst athletes and group officers on the Beijing Winter Olympics jumped to 19 on Friday from two a day earlier, as Games organizers warn of extra circumstances in coming days.

Including the athletes and officers, 36 Games-related personnel have been discovered to be contaminated – 29 once they arrived on the Beijing airport and 7 already within the “closed loop” bubble that separates occasion personnel from the general public, the organizing committee stated in a press release on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are now just going through the peak period of people arriving in China and therefore we expect to see the highest numbers at this stage,” the Games’ medical chief, Brian McCloskey, advised a information convention.

Organizers are “confident” of their system of COVID-19 prevention, and infections are unlikely to leak out into the general public, McCloskey stated.

Cases amongst athletes and group officers exceeded these for “other stakeholders,” together with media, sponsors and workers, for the primary time since China began releasing every day numbers of Olympics-related coronavirus circumstances on January 23, in accordance with a Reuters tally of earlier statements.

“It’s annoying that every morning you need to get up a little earlier specially to get a PCR test. I think that in a few days, it will be like brushing your teeth,” Russian hockey participant Anton Slepyshev advised RIA information company.

“Everyone is concerned that the test result will suddenly turn out to be positive. But the reality is such that we are living with COVID. We accept all the risks and fears,” he stated.

The Games are to run from Friday to Februry 20, its bubble sealed off from the remainder of China, the place the federal government’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 coverage has all however shut the nation’s border to worldwide arrivals.

Read extra:

China demands US halt Olympics ‘interference’

UN chief: World worse now due to COVID-19, climate, conflict

Omicron detected in Beijing as China battles COVID-19 clusters