China-S Korea final in Women’s Asian Cup

China have knocked out two-time defending champions Japan 4-3 in a penalty shootout to arrange a ultimate showdown with South Korea within the Women’s Asian Cup ultimate.

Wang Shanshan scored the successful spot kick after firing in a late equaliser in extra-time on Thursday to earn Shui Qingxia’s aspect a 2-2 draw with the champions and take the sport in Pune right into a shootout.

South Korea, conquerors of Australia’s Matildas within the quarter-finals, superior to the ultimate of the event for the primary time after earlier handing the Philippines a 2-0 defeat.

“For the whole team and for women’s football in China, it’s a new start because we hadn’t qualified for the finals for many years,” head coach Shui Qingxia mentioned afterwards.

China, who claimed the title eight instances between 1986 and 2006, will play within the ultimate for the primary time since 2008 after twice getting back from a aim down.

Riko Ueki completed off a effective workforce transfer when she deftly headed in Hinata Miyazawa’s cross to place the Japanese in entrance within the twenty sixth minute.

Wu Chengshu’s shut vary volley within the first minute of the second half levelled the scores and, though the Japanese created alternatives to seal the win, Futoshi Ikeda’s aspect have been pressured into extra-time.

Ueki was on track once more two minutes earlier than the top of the primary interval when she beat China’s offside lure and met Yui Hasegawa’s free kick with a scientific diving header.

But the Chinese equalised once more with little over a minute remaining when Wang Shanshan steered Zhang Xin’s cross from the left previous Ayaka Yamashita to take the sport to penalties.

Misses by Saki Kumagai and Zhang Xin within the first spherical of spot kicks have been adopted by a reflex save from Zhu Yu to maintain out Moeka Minami’s effort within the fifth spherical, leaving Wang to hit the winner.

In the day’s first semi, South Korea certified for the decider with targets from Cho So-hyun and Son Hwa-yeon seeing off the Philippines.

Cho put her aspect forward within the fourth minute when she headed residence Kim Hye-ri’s nook whereas Choo Hyo-joo’s run down the left opened up the Philippines defence half-hour later and her low centre was steered in by Son for Korea’s second.

The Asian Cup has doubled up because the continent’s qualifier for subsequent 12 months’s World Cup, with the 4 semi-finalists advancing to the event alongside co-hosts Australia and New Zealand.

A fifth Asian nation will qualify by way of a repechage that options Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan, with the second and third-placed finishers progressing right into a sequence of worldwide playoffs for additional World Cup berths.