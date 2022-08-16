China sanctions Taiwanese officials for ‘supporting independence’

Meanwhile, Taiwan accused China of exaggeration after the Chinese navy printed footage of the strategically positioned Penghu islands, the place there’s a main Taiwanese air base, saying it was not true Chinese forces had come close to them.

China carried out navy workouts round Taiwan this month after Pelosi’s go to.

The Chinese navy unit liable for the realm adjoining to Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, on Monday launched video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by a Chinese air pressure plane.

Taiwan Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations Tung Pei-lun informed reporters that this was Chinese data warfare, although he stated he had no touch upon who had taken the video.