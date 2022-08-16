China sanctions Taiwanese officials for ‘supporting independence’
Meanwhile, Taiwan accused China of exaggeration after the Chinese navy printed footage of the strategically positioned Penghu islands, the place there’s a main Taiwanese air base, saying it was not true Chinese forces had come close to them.
China carried out navy workouts round Taiwan this month after Pelosi’s go to.
The Chinese navy unit liable for the realm adjoining to Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, on Monday launched video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by a Chinese air pressure plane.
Taiwan Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations Tung Pei-lun informed reporters that this was Chinese data warfare, although he stated he had no touch upon who had taken the video.
“China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu – which is not true,” Tung stated.
Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, in an replace of Chinese air pressure exercise, confirmed on a map that the closest Chinese plane to Penghu that day had been 4 J-16 fighters.
The fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line – usually an unofficial barrier between the 2 sides – however stayed nearer to the Chinese coast than Penghu, the map confirmed.
Tung stated that Taiwan had a real-time grasp of what was occurring within the skies, and that Chinese plane have been working to the north and south-west of Taiwan and throughout the median line.