China says ‘double standard’ to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine situations

It is a “naked double standard” to hunt to conflate the problems of Taiwan and Ukraine because the island has all the time been a part of China and is solely a home matter, China’s overseas minister mentioned on Monday, drawing an indignant riposte from Taipei.

China claims the democratically ruled island as its personal territory and has over the previous two years elevated navy stress in opposition to Taiwan, having by no means renounced using drive to carry it underneath Beijing’s management.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China and Taiwan’s governments agree that Taiwan and Ukraine’s conditions are completely different, however for various causes.

China says Taiwan has by no means been an unbiased nation, whereas main chip-maker Taiwan says it will be significant geopolitically and that, not like Ukraine and Russia, it shares no land border with China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi mentioned the Taiwan and Ukraine points have been “not at all comparable” as Taiwan was a home matter for China, whereas Ukraine was a dispute between two international locations.

“We have seen that some people emphasize the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, but continue to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue. This is a naked double standard,” he mentioned, in obvious reference to the United States.

Washington is Taiwan’s most necessary worldwide backer and arms provider, a frequent supply of friction in Sino-US ties.

China acknowledges no sovereignty claims by Taiwan’s authorities, which in flip says the People’s Republic of China has by no means dominated the island and solely the Taiwanese individuals can select their future.

Wang, talking at his annual information convention on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament assembly, mentioned tensions have been Taiwan’s fault for the federal government’s refusal to simply accept they have been a part of China, which can “ruin Taiwan’s future.”

He mentioned hoped Taiwan’s future lay within the peaceable growth of relations throughout the strait that separates them.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council mentioned it was China’s navy threats, diplomatic stress and makes an attempt to “assault” the island that have been the actual explanation for tensions.

“It also shows why it is unwilling to condemn Russia’s aggression,” it added in an announcement.

China has refused to sentence Russia’s assault on Ukraine or name it an invasion.

Read extra:

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats to meet in Turkey for talks on Thursday

China FM Wang says friendship with Russia ‘rock-solid,’ open to mediating on Ukraine

Japan in talks with US, European countries over banning Russian oil imports: Report