China says farewell to extraordinary Games

China has handed on the torch as Olympic hosts after a spectacular ceremony within the Bird’s Nest stadium formally closed the twenty fourth Winter Games in Beijing.

Sunday’s ceremony, themed ‘One World, One Family’, delivered to an finish 17 days of sports activities motion at a Games held amid each the coronavirus pandemic and disputes over the human rights document of the hosts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the many dignitaries in attendance however many western nations staged a diplomatic boycott of the Games whereas there was additionally the shadow of potential battle between Russia and Ukraine.

Yet International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach instructed the athletes: “You overcame these divisions showing in this community we are equal.

“The unifying energy of the Olympics is stronger than the forces that wish to divide us. You give peace an opportunity.

“May the political leaders around the world be inspired by your example of solidarity and peace.”

One of the numerous video montages through the ceremony concluded with freestyle skiers Oleksandr Abramenko, of Ukraine, and Russian Ilia Burov embracing on the rostrum.

Bach additionally referred to as on the worldwide neighborhood to “give equal access to [coronavirus] vaccines for everybody around the world”.

Zhang Yimou, the famend Chinese movie director, was ceremony director as he was for the opening ceremony and each ceremonies on the 2008 summer time Games in Beijing – the one metropolis to have hosted each editions of the Olympics.

“The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way and in a safe way,” mentioned Bach.

“The Olympic villages were outstanding. The venues – magnificent. The organisation – extraordinary.

“The optimistic legacy of those Olympic Games is ensured.”

Bach did not say, as is common, that the Games were the “greatest ever” but that “with the actually distinctive Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 we welcome China as a winter sport nation”.

Many of the athletes who participated in the Games, including a 30-strong Australian contingent, walked, masked, through the stadium in a ceremony which also included video recaps of the action and a handover to Italy’s Milan/Cortina, the next hosts of the Winter Games in 2026.

America-born Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who picked up three medals including two gold, received the biggest cheer among the athletes from an arena only half-filled due to coronavirus restrictions.

A ‘closed loop’ system operated throughout the Games and though a handful of athletes missed events or training through positive tests, there was generally little pandemic-related drama.

The closing ceremony centre stage was composed of 11,600 square metres of HD LED screens imitating “a crystal clear ice floor” throughout the whole ceremony.

As with the opening ceremony, there were no stars, professional singers, dancers or actors involved with all the participant students from schools or universities, or ordinary citizens from the Beijing and Hebei provinces which hosted the venues.

There had been additionally medal ceremonies for the ultimate cross-country snowboarding occasions with Norwegian Therese Johaug and Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) each receiving their third golds of the Games.