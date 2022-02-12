World
China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel – Times of India
SHANGHAI: China’s National Immigration Administration mentioned it is not going to be renewing passports for non-essential journey whereas the worldwide Covid-19 epidemic scenario remains to be extreme and cross border journey poses “great security risks”.
The administration mentioned in a press release on social media it should “normally issue passports” for people who must journey overseas for research, employment, or enterprise.
But rumours it should subject passport renewals for people seeking to journey overseas for leisure are false, the authority mentioned.
China has tightened controls over its citizens‘ cross-border journey to decrease the chance of the virus being introduced in from abroad and spreading domestically.
It has suspended the issuance of recent frequent passports for people who intend to go overseas for non-urgent issues.
