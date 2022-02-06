World
China says opposed to ‘unilateral actions’ to resolve Kashmir issue – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Sunday pledged nearer cooperation with Pakistan beneath the $60 billion CPEC funding programme and known as for resolving the Kashmir concern correctly and peacefully whereas opposing any “unilateral actions” that would complicate the state of affairs as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the highest Chinese management, together with President Xi Jinping.
Khan known as on President Xi on the final day of his four-day go to to China to debate a bunch of points together with the gradual tempo of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and rising considerations of Beijing over recurring assaults on Chinese personnel working in its numerous tasks in Pakistan.
In his assembly with Khan, Xi stated China firmly helps Pakistan in safeguarding nationwide independence, sovereignty, dignity and preventing terrorism, state-run Xinhua information company reported.
He stated China is prepared to hitch arms with Pakistan to push ahead the in-depth improvement of the CPEC and make sure the implementation of key tasks.
“Both sides reiterated that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties,” said a joint statement issued at the end of Khan’s visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
“They emphasised the significance of pursuit of dialogue and backbone of all excellent disputes to advertise regional cooperation and advance the objectives of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity within the area,” it stated.
“The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” it said.
In the past, India strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a previous joint statement by Pakistan and China and asserted that the union territory as well as Ladakh have been and will remain its integral and inalienable part.
In July 2021, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had objected to reference made to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a statement by the two countries, saying it is in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.
“As previously, India categorically rejects any reference to Jammu and Kashmir. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory of Ladakh has been and can stay an integral and inalienable a part of India,” Bagchi had said.
The spokesperson had said that India has consistently conveyed to both China and Pakistan that the so-called CPEC is in India’s territory.
“We resolutely oppose any makes an attempt by different nations to alter the established order in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan as additionally to Pakistan citing any materials change in Indian territories beneath its unlawful occupation. We name upon events involved to stop such actions,” he said.
The China-Pakistan joint statement also said that China recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the fight against terrorism adding that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
It said, “either side agreed to proceed the momentum in defence cooperation at numerous ranges between the armed forces of Pakistan and China”.
China has emerged as Pakistan’s largest provider of weapons together with battle tanks, fighter plane and newest naval frigates.
“They underscored that stronger defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China was an important factor of peace and stability in the region,” it said.
In his meeting with Khan, Xi while calling for “firmer confidence” between China and Pakistan relations said that “strategic significance” of all-weather ties are “getting more prominent” as two countries signed several agreements to firm up all-weather ties.
The joint statement said “both sides expressed their strong determination to safeguard CPEC from all threats and negative propaganda”.
Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to making all-out efforts for the security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and the Chinese side expressed its appreciation for the measures taken by Pakistan.
China has repeatedly called on Pakistan to step up security for thousands of its personnel working in the CPEC in view of several attacks on them.
Khan praised the Chinese leadership for hosting the Winter Olympics which was diplomatically boycotted by the US and its allies over human rights violations against Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Coinciding with his visit, the two sides signed a host of MoUs, covering bilateral cooperation in areas of economic and technical, industry, investment, infrastructure, space, vaccine, digitalisation, standardisation, disaster management, culture, sports and vocational education, the joint statement said.
Prominent of these agreements whose details are not revealed was the new Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation to begin the construction of the 2nd phase of the CPEC in which China has so far invested about $25 billion, according to its envoy to Islamabad, Nong Rong.
In his meeting with Khan, Xi called on the two sides to “create better future for bilateral relations with firmer confidence”, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. He did not elaborate.
The joint statement said “the two sides are ready to discuss with Afghanistan the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan”.
Xi expressed China’s willingness to work with Pakistan to expand cooperation in the fields such as science and technology, agriculture and people’s wellbeing, build a green, healthy and digital corridor, and support Pakistan’s industrialization to enhance its sustainable development capability.
Xi said that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Pakistan on multilateral platforms including the United Nations, to safeguard world and regional peace and stability.
On Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in his meeting with Khan said Pakistan is China’s priority in neighbourhood diplomacy and encourages its business enterprises to invest.
Pakistan is willing to take active steps to promote the construction of the second phase of CPEC, and strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of industry, agriculture and information technology, said Khan.
This is Khan’s fourth visit to China as he paid last visit in October 2019.
