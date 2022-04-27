China says US hyped sailing of Navy warship in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (AP) — China protested Wednesday in opposition to the crusing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer by way of the Taiwan Strait the day past, accusing the American facet of hyping the maneuver.

The Navy’s Japan-based seventh Fleet stated late Tuesday that the passing of the USS Sampson by way of the 160-kilometer- (100-mile-) broad waterway between Taiwan and China “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a Chinese army spokesperson, stated the U.S. had “publicly hyped” the transfer.

“The frequent provocations of the U.S. have sent the wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and deliberately undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Shi stated in an announcement. “We firmly oppose it.”

China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and says the self-governing island must come under its rule. It frequently denounces U.S. help for Taiwan, together with sales of military equipment to spice up its protection and visits by American lawmakers and different authorities officers.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, stated China opposes any form of military ties between Taiwan and the U.S.

“The Taiwan issue concerns China’s core interest,” he said at a biweekly news conference. “We will by no means allow — and strongly oppose — any interference by exterior forces.”