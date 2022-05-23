China says US ‘playing with fire, will get burned’ over Taiwan

The US is “playing with fire” and “will itself get burned”, the Chinese State Council’s Taiwan affairs workplace mentioned after President Joe Biden vowed to defend Taiwan ought to Beijing try to seize management of it, state information company Xinhua reported on Monday.

“Attempting to play the ‘Taiwan card’ and ‘use Taiwan to control China’ is playing with fire, and those who play with fire get burned,” spokesman of the council, Zhu Fenglian mentioned.

Fenglian added: “The Taiwan issue is [part of] China’s internal affairs, and no foreign interference is allowed. The One-China principle is the political foundation of Sino-US relations. We urge the US side to halt making any statements or taking any actions that violate the One-China principle… and not to go further and further down the wrong path.”

Earlier, Biden mentioned he can be keen to make use of army pressure to defend Taiwan towards China.

“We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it… but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate, it would dislocate the entire region and would be another action similar to Ukraine,” Biden mentioned.

However, afterward Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mentioned Washington’s coverage in direction of Taiwan has not modified.

This is the second time Biden has vowed to intervene in help of Taiwan towards China if wanted. He had responded “yes” when requested in a CNN city corridor final 12 months about defending Taiwan. “We have a commitment to that,” he mentioned then.

The White House later then harassed that the coverage in direction of Taiwan has not modified.

The US has a long-standing coverage of “strategic ambiguity” which permits for beefing up Taiwan’s defenses however not explicitly coming to its help.

