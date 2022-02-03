Sports
China stun Japan in AFC Women’s Asian Cup semis, face Korea in final | Football News – Times of India
China and Korea Republic will battle it out for high honours at AFC Women’s Asian Cup after successful their respective semifinals at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday. While China rode an extra-time equaliser and profitable final penalty from captain Wang Shanshan to win 4-3 in a dramatic shoot-out after the regulation time ended 2-2, the South Koreans cruised previous Philippines 2-0 within the different last-four conflict.
Defending champions Japan, aiming for a hat-trick of titles, managed proceedings from kick off. Riko Ueki started the place she had left off within the quarters and got here near scoring a few occasions. She lastly received her fourth purpose of the match from a crew effort within the twenty sixth minute when Hiyata Miyazawa’s cross discovered an unmarked Ueki within the field whose glancing header was unstoppable.
But the decks modified within the second half with China making three substitutions. The Japanese defence was caught napping only a minute after the change of ends as China received an equaliser when a cross from second-half substitute Xiao Yuyi was poached in by Chengsu Wu.
With Japan failing to complete off the sport in some shut modifications, China gained extra management and made certain the match went into extra-time. After hitting the crossbar early after regulation time, it was Ueki once more who beat the Chinese offside monitor to information an extended free-kick into the online in 103rd minute. However, within the 119th minute, Shanshan reclaimed parity by changing with a flick of the again heel.
With each groups lacking their first shot within the shootout and Yu Zhu saving Japan’s final penalty, it was left to Shanshan to ship of their final effort and hold her crew on the right track for a recos-extending ninth cintinental title.
In the early kickoff, the distinction in rating between the groups was evident because the world No. 18 Koreans started making use of strain on the No. 64 Philippines’ defence from phrase go. And they had been rewarded as early as within the 4th minute when a deep nook from Kim Hye-ri was met by a agency header from player-of-the-match Cho So-hyun that went in between the submit and the arms of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.
While McDaniel ought to have put in additional effort and stored the ball out from giving Korea the breakthrough, she was on the finish of a few essential saves quickly after because the Koreans stored dominating proceedings with their one-touch play, and pacey runs. They doubled their lead within the thirty fourth minute when Choo Hyo-joo’s cross after a piercing run discovered an unmarked Son Hwa-yeon, who tapped it into the purpose.
Philippines coach Alen Stajcic made three modifications at half-time however all his ways had little impact as South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi was hardly examined. The Filipinos had been additionally undone by the pressure of their lengthy quarters conflict that went into sudden dying and a sizzling day in Pune.
It was, nonetheless, more durable for the Koreans to seek out alternatives or convert them as Dominique Randle and Hali Long stored the Philippines central defence compact though their counter-attacks didn’t yield any likelihood for a comeback.
While the Koreans will purpose for a primary continental title after clinching their first-ever ultimate berth, Philippines will even return upbeat by their maiden qualification for World Cup.
Vietnam beat Thailand: First-half objectives from Huynh Nhu and Thai Thi Thao sealed victory for Vietnam in opposition to Thailand at D Y Patil Stadium and a win in opposition to Chinese Taipei on Sunday will affirm Vietnam’s maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup look.
