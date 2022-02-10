China suspends Lithuanian beef imports amid escalating tensions over Taiwan

China has suspended imports of beef from Lithuania, the Chinese General Administration of Customs stated, amid a rising commerce dispute with the Baltic nation and the EU over ties with the self-ruling island of Taiwan.

According to stories, China’s customs authority didn’t give a cause for the suspension, which took impact Wednesday.

The strikes comes after the EU launched in January a World Trade Organization case in opposition to China over what Brussels calls “discriminatory trade practices” in opposition to Lithuania. China banned Lithuanian imports after Vilnius opened a consultant workplace within the metropolis that diplomatically acknowledges Taiwan. China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory.

On Monday, the U.Ok. requested to hitch the WTO case in opposition to China, and the U.S. and Australia additionally requested to hitch.

In December 2021, Lithuania’s exports to China reported a 91 p.c drop in comparison with December 2020, the EU’s commerce chief Valdis Dombrovskis said when launching the WTO case.

Tensions between China and Lithuania have escalated in current months, because the Baltic country deepens diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

