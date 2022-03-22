China Takes a Back Seat in International Diplomacy Over Ukraine

China has repeatedly referred to as for peace talks in Ukraine. What it has not carried out is press Russia to barter an finish to a conflict that has already price 1000’s of lives, displaced tens of millions and threatened to disrupt the world’s financial system and even food security.

Despite calls from different world leaders to play a extra proactive position, China has as a substitute tried to keep its distance. It has urged peace however not stepped as much as mediate or set up talks, leaving such efforts to far smaller powers, together with France, Turkey and Israel.

Intervening extra forcefully, within the view of officers in Beijing, is fraught with political and financial dangers that the nation’s chief, Xi Jinping, seems reluctant to take. Instead it has sought to stroll a cautious line between the worldwide outrage over Russia’s invasion and help for considered one of its strongest companions.

The end result has been to go away China, diplomatically, on the sidelines of the battle, unable or unwilling to wield affect commensurate with its rising financial and navy may.