China tells its citizens in Ukraine not to display ‘identifying symbols,’ 2 days after it advised them to show the Chinese flag on their cars

China’s embassy in Ukraine is asking residents to not show “identifying symbols.” In this picture, two individuals watch a Chinese-language information report on the battle between Russia and Ukraine at an equipment retailer in Hangzhou, a metropolis close to Shanghai, on February 25, 2022.Costfoto/Future Publishing through Getty Images

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine requested residents to not show figuring out symbols.

Two days prior, the embassy stated Chinese residents ought to present their nationwide flag when driving.

China continues to keep away from outwardly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine appealed to its residents within the nation to not spotlight their identities in public.

The suggestion comes two days after the embassy advised Chinese nationals to show their nationwide flag when driving.

In a WeChat post on Saturday, the embassy stated that there is an uptick in “extreme behavior” in Ukraine that constitutes heightened safety dangers for Chinese residents.

“Don’t highlight your identity or display identifying symbols,” the embassy beneficial within the put up, addressing Chinese nationals.

China has sought to stroll a nice line in its method to the invasion, at the same time as Russia, its shut ally, comes below growing stress from the west.

China repeatedly avoided calling Russia’s actions an invasion at a press convention on Thursday organized by China’s overseas ministry. On a call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday, Chinese president Xi Jinping urged Putin to resolve the scenario via negotiations with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. In a press release on Sunday, Zelensky’s workplace said Russian and Ukrainian delegations have agreed to fulfill for discussions on the Belarusian border.

Chinese state-affiliated day by day Global Times wrote in a report on Monday that a minimum of one unnamed Chinese businesswoman based mostly in Kyiv was harassed as China continued to pursue its present place on the battle.

On Saturday, she was heckled by locals at a gasoline station, the report wrote. She was additionally quoted as saying that Chinese college students in Ukraine have needed to head to bomb shelters in teams to keep away from being harassed on the best way.

“Some agitated young Ukrainians must be thinking: China is on the side of Russia,” the businesswoman was quoted as saying.

