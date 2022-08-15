China, Thailand kick off joint air force training exercise
A joint coaching train between the Chinese and Thai air
forces kicked off on Sunday at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in
Thailand, Trend
stories citing Reuters.
The joint coaching train, code-named “Falcon Strike 2022,”
marks the fifth time that the 2 sides held joint coaching
train.
The Chinese facet dispatches fighter jets, fighter-bombers and
airborne early warning (AEW) plane, whereas the Thai facet sends
its fighter jets and AEW plane for the coaching train, which
consists of coaching programs equivalent to air help, strikes on floor
targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment.
The joint coaching train is geared toward enhancing mutual belief
and friendship between the air forces of the 2 international locations and
deepening bilateral sensible cooperation to collectively safeguard
regional safety and stability.
With the depth and breadth of the joint coaching workouts being
additional expanded, the 2 sides’ technical and tactical ranges will
be improved and a brand new chapter of friendship can be created between
the Chinese and Thai air forces, Chinese air vice marshal Chen Jun,
the Chinese commander of the joint coaching train, stated on the
opening ceremony of the coaching train.
Thai air vice marshal Wachirapon Muangnoi stated the coaching
train will keep and improve the friendship between the Thai
and Chinese air forces, enhance the 2 sides’ cooperative and
collaborative functionality and strengthen regional safety and
protection stage.