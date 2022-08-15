China, Thailand kick off joint air force training exercise

A joint coaching train between the Chinese and Thai air

forces kicked off on Sunday at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in

Thailand, Trend

stories citing Reuters.

The joint coaching train, code-named “Falcon Strike 2022,”

marks the fifth time that the 2 sides held joint coaching

train.

The Chinese facet dispatches fighter jets, fighter-bombers and

airborne early warning (AEW) plane, whereas the Thai facet sends

its fighter jets and AEW plane for the coaching train, which

consists of coaching programs equivalent to air help, strikes on floor

targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment.

The joint coaching train is geared toward enhancing mutual belief

and friendship between the air forces of the 2 international locations and

deepening bilateral sensible cooperation to collectively safeguard

regional safety and stability.

With the depth and breadth of the joint coaching workouts being

additional expanded, the 2 sides’ technical and tactical ranges will

be improved and a brand new chapter of friendship can be created between

the Chinese and Thai air forces, Chinese air vice marshal Chen Jun,

the Chinese commander of the joint coaching train, stated on the

opening ceremony of the coaching train.

Thai air vice marshal Wachirapon Muangnoi stated the coaching

train will keep and improve the friendship between the Thai

and Chinese air forces, enhance the 2 sides’ cooperative and

collaborative functionality and strengthen regional safety and

protection stage.