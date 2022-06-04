China To Launch Crewed Mission Tomorrow To Build Space Station

The new Chinese area station could have a designed lifespan of a decade. (File)

Bejing:

China will launch a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the core module of the unfinished Chinese area station, the place they may work and stay for six months as development enters superior levels.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is about to blast off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre within the northwestern province of Gansu at 10:44 a.m. native time (0244 GMT) on Sunday, a China Manned Space Agency official advised a information convention on Saturday.

Mission commander Chen Dong will likely be accompanied by Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe aboard Shenzhou, which means “Divine Vessel” in Chinese.

“All preparations for the launch are basically ready,” mentioned Lin Xiqiang, an company official.

Shenzhou-14 would be the third of 4 crewed missions – and the seventh of a complete of 11 missions – wanted to finish the area station by the top of the yr.

China started developing its three-module area station in April 2021 with the launch of Tianhe – the primary and largest of the station’s three modules.

Tianhe, barely bigger than a metro bus, will kind the residing quarters of visiting astronauts as soon as the T-shaped area station is accomplished.

Following Shenzhou-14, the remaining two modules – the laboratory cabins Wentian and Mengtian – will likely be launched in July and October, respectively.

Wentian will function a robotic arm, an airlock cabin for journeys exterior of the station, and residing quarters for a further three astronauts throughout crew rotations.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will assist with the setup of Wentian and Mengtian and conduct performance checks on each modules.

The area station could have a designed lifespan of a decade. At 180 tonnes, will probably be barely heavier than Russia’s decommissioned Mir, and about 20% of the International Space Station by mass.

