China to launch Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship on June 5
The Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship can be launched at round
10:44 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch
Center in northwest China, introduced the China Manned Space Agency
(CMSA) on Saturday, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
After coming into orbit, the spaceship will undertake quick automated
rendezvous and docking with the radial port of the house station
core module Tianhe, forming a fancy with Tianhe in addition to the
cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 and Tianzhou-4, stated Lin Xiqiang,
deputy director of the CMSA, at a press convention held on the
launch heart.
At current, the advanced of Tianhe, Tianzhou-3 and Tianzhou-4
works in regular situation and is prepared for rendezvous, docking and
the astronauts’ entry, Lin stated.
The high quality of each the Shenzhou-14 spaceship and the Long
March-2F service rocket has been nicely checked. The crew is in good
situation, and the bottom system amenities are in steady
operation, Lin stated.
All preparations for the launch have been mainly accomplished,
Lin stated.