The Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship can be launched at round

10:44 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch

Center in northwest China, introduced the China Manned Space Agency

(CMSA) on Saturday, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

After coming into orbit, the spaceship will undertake quick automated

rendezvous and docking with the radial port of the house station

core module Tianhe, forming a fancy with Tianhe in addition to the

cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 and Tianzhou-4, stated Lin Xiqiang,

deputy director of the CMSA, at a press convention held on the

launch heart.

At current, the advanced of Tianhe, Tianzhou-3 and Tianzhou-4

works in regular situation and is prepared for rendezvous, docking and

the astronauts’ entry, Lin stated.

The high quality of each the Shenzhou-14 spaceship and the Long

March-2F service rocket has been nicely checked. The crew is in good

situation, and the bottom system amenities are in steady

operation, Lin stated.

All preparations for the launch have been mainly accomplished,

Lin stated.