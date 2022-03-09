China unsettled by Ukraine, but don’t underestimate Xi’s Taiwan resolve: CIA head

China seems to have been unsettled by the difficulties Russia has confronted since its invasion of Ukraine, however Chinese chief Xi Jinping’s willpower with regard to Taiwan shouldn’t be underestimated, the CIA’s director mentioned on Tuesday.

William Burns, showing on the annual House of Representatives Intelligence Committee listening to on worldwide threats, was requested whether or not he thought there is perhaps room for a extra “productive” US dialog with China over Taiwan, given the financial harm Russia had suffered after invading Ukraine. He mentioned he didn’t.

“I would just say analytically, I would not underestimate President Xi and the Chinese leadership’s determination with regard to Taiwan,” he mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I do think … that they have been surprised and unsettled to some extent by what they’ve seen in Ukraine over the last 12 days, everything from the strength of the Western reaction to the way in which Ukrainians have fiercely resisted,” he added.

Burns mentioned he believed there had been “an impact on the Chinese calculus with regard to Taiwan and which we obviously are going to continue to pay careful attention to,” however didn’t elaborate.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered specific alarm in self-governed Taiwan, which China claims as its personal and has vowed to reclaim, by power if essential. The island, which Washington is obliged by legislation to supply with the means to defend itself, has stepped up its alert stage, cautious of China profiting from a distracted West to maneuver in opposition to it.

Burns mentioned he believed China didn’t anticipate the difficulties the Russians have been going to run into and was additionally unsettled by the “reputational damage” that would come from Beijing’s shut affiliation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the financial penalties of the Ukraine invasion.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines informed the listening to that China and Russia have been drawing nearer collectively on financial, political and safety points, however there was a restrict to the alignment between the 2 international locations. She mentioned it was nonetheless not clear how the warfare in Ukraine would have an effect on their ties.

“It does seem as if they are potentially paying a price for not criticizing Russia, and that may have an impact on how this trajectory moves forward,” Haines mentioned.

Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, mentioned Taiwan and Ukraine have been “two different things completely,” when requested if China is perhaps emboldened by Russia’s actions to attempt to take again Taiwan.

“I also believe that our deterrence posture in the Pacific puts a very different perspective on all of this. We do know that (China) (is) watching very, very carefully what happens and how this plays out,” he mentioned.

Read extra:

China FM Wang says friendship with Russia ‘rock-solid,’ open to mediating on Ukraine

China says ‘double standard’ to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine situations

Australia PM says Russia-Ukraine war a ‘moment of choice for China’